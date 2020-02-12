Chippa gear up to face Wits in Ke Yona last 16

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has expressed his desire to go further in the Nedbank Cup competition, but said he had to get past Bidvest Wits first.



After knocking out the competition’s defending champions TS Galaxy in the last 32 of the competition, the Chilli Boys will now play away to Wits in the last 16...

