Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he will take a situation of having to class international goalkeepers in Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune as it comes as Amakhosi enter the final third of the season firmly challenging for the league‚ and in the running for the Nedbank Cup.

Middendorp said he and his technical team will make decisions as the final third of the season progresses.

Khune made a return with just a third game of the season‚ following an unsuccessful two-match comeback from an already long-term injury in September‚ in Chiefs’ 1-0 Nedbank Cup last-32 win against outfit Royal Eagles at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Given Amakhosi were facing the bottom team in the GladAfrica Championship‚ at home‚ it was no surprise the Bafana Bafana No 1 had a quiet night between the posts.

But he did provide the trademark distribution ball out of his box that culminated in Lebogang Manyama’s 70th-minute winning goal.

Nigeria No 1 Akpeyi has been on form in Chiefs’ winning run in Khune’s absence as they have surged to the top of the Absa Premiership.

But Khune’s distribution skills have always been a weapon for Amakhosi.

Middendorp was asked how he will juggle having two international goalkeepers‚ both with much to offer‚ in the final third of the season.

“You know‚ the best – don’t think too much about it‚” Chiefs’ coach said.

“The game was successful today‚ tomorrow morning we train and then we go and prepare ourselves for other things.

“We will chat about it with the goalkeeping department. They have a very clear understanding of what’s possible.

“Let’s wait and see. Actually‚ I don’t want to make a decision now.

“Daniel played a run of very solid games in the league‚ kept us in the game very often. So at the moment I would probably say it would be Daniel next week‚ and if the cup competition comes a week later‚ I’m not sure.

“Actually I just need the quality inside [the team]. And I don’t have a problem to make a selection with ‘Itu’‚ or without Daniel – not at all.

“We just make the decision‚ and that’s it.”

Chiefs host Maritzburg United in the league at FNB on Saturday.