Kings' sheriff Louw on wrong side of the law
He might be known as the Sheriff, but that did not stop Isuzu Southern Kings loose forward Elrigh Louw ending up on the wrong side of the law and copping a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle.
The ban means Louw will miss the Kings’ Guinness PRO14 match against Irish powerhouses Munster at Irish Independent Park in Cork on Friday night...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.