Kings' sheriff Louw on wrong side of the law

He might be known as the Sheriff, but that did not stop Isuzu Southern Kings loose forward Elrigh Louw ending up on the wrong side of the law and copping a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle.



The ban means Louw will miss the Kings’ Guinness PRO14 match against Irish powerhouses Munster at Irish Independent Park in Cork on Friday night...

