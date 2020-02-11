Charity Golf Day a key element in Aurora’s programme

The Aurora Special Care Centre is looking forward to hosting another successful Charity Golf Day, which will take place at Humewood in Port Elizabeth on March 5.

This annual event forms an integral part of the centre’s fundraising programme, with more than 100 children and adults dependent on the support received from corporates and members of the public.

Aurora fundraiser Nicole Davidge outlined the importance of holding events such as these to boost its financial obligations.

“Aurora Special Care Centre is a non-profit organisation [NPO] that looks after 140 children and adults with severe mental and physical disabilities,” she said.

“For us to continue to allow these children and adults to live the best possible life their disability allows, we rely hugely on fundraising initiatives such as our Golf Day.

“The success of such an event is dependent on the involvement of both players and sponsors, and we would love to have you with us for the day.”

She said there was a range of options in which golfers and businesses could become involved.

You can enter a four-ball at a cost of R1,600, which includes prize-giving snacks, or you can sponsor a tee or green for R1,200. In addition, corporates can offer prizes or items for auction at the prize-giving.

The tee-off times are available from 10am to 11.52am.

“We appeal to your generosity and support in the form of any donations, prizes, vouchers or gifts,” Nicole said.

“Please be assured all funds raised will go towards a child or adult in great need.”

For further information or to book your spot in the day, you can contact Nicole at fundraiser@aurorasa.co.za.