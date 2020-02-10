Warriors must crank up pressure – Peterson

PREMIUM

Warriors coach Robbie Peterson wants his batsmen to apply more pressure when they face the Highveld Lions in a Momentum One-Day Cup fixture at St George’s Park on Friday (1.30pm).



The Warriors slipped to a second defeat in three matches when they lost to the Titans by five wickets at the same venue on Sunday...

