Roger had Rafa's number: The Match in Africa … all the stats

The Match in Africa 6 brought Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to South Africa, saw the two tennis greats compete on African soil for the first time, and had plenty of entertainment and thrills for the packed Cape Town Stadium crowd to enjoy.

In the end “home” Swiss Federer – who has a South African connection as his mother, Lynnette was born in the country – triumphed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in front of 51,954 people, a record number crowd for any tennis match.

More than $3-million was also raised by the charity event for the Roger Federer Foundation, which partly supports education for children in Africa.

Here are some crucial statistics on why Federer triumphed against Nadal – all the stats and graphics provided by Sports Analytics and Insight:

Aces and Break Points

Federer out-served Nadal in the ace department by far. He also won every break point offered to him.