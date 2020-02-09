Moore's maiden ton in vain as Warriors crash against Titans

Eddie Moore scored a maiden hundred but it was not enough to prevent the Warriors from suffering a five-wicket defeat against the Titans in their Momentum One-Day Cup match at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.



Moore battled his way through cramp in the 90s to make 103 as the Warriors finished on a modest 233 for eight after being asked to bat...

