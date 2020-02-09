Moore's maiden ton in vain as Warriors crash against Titans
Eddie Moore scored a maiden hundred but it was not enough to prevent the Warriors from suffering a five-wicket defeat against the Titans in their Momentum One-Day Cup match at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
Moore battled his way through cramp in the 90s to make 103 as the Warriors finished on a modest 233 for eight after being asked to bat...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.