KZN pair claim PE Plett mountain-bike crown

KwaZulu-Natal mountain bikers Andrew Hill and Stuart Marais capped off four days of intense racing in the best way possible when they claimed the Prudential PE Plett stage race on Sunday.



Racing under the TIB Wille Honne team banner, the pair, who competed in the men’s TOUGH race, crossed the line in a time of 11hrs, 49 mins and 50 secs to take the title on a hot morning at Crossways Country Kitchen. ..

