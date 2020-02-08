Siya Kolisi an inspiration for Africa, says Roger Federer

Roger Federer, whose foundation has raised almost R800m to educate African children, says he believes Springbok captain Siya Kolisi can have an even greater impact.

Federer, the 38-year-old world No 3 with 20 Grand Slam titles, was speaking at Cape Town Stadium on Friday after practising with world No 2 Rafael Nadal.

The two superstars will feature in the Match for Africa, in aid of Federer's foundation, at a sold-out event which will break the world record for the number of spectators at a tennis match.