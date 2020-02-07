‘We want to have fun’: Zinnbauer on Pirates’ luck, and his dance moves

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has put the team's impressive seven-match unbeaten run in the Absa Premiership since his arrival in December down to a positive reception from his players - and a bit of luck.

Zinnbauer has won six and drawn one of his seven matches in charge but added that though Pirates are enjoying a good run of form, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Football is never easy – it’s hard work every day with the staff who get lots of information. We discuss that information and deliver it to the players and the players have shown that they are hungry for new inputs, and this is important for the results,” Zinnbauer explained.

“At the moment we have success but it’s not a wonder, it’s a process. We have a lot of things that are not good even though we have managed to get the points. At the moment we have luck but we also have good work to produce results.”

Recently, there was a video of Zinnbauer dancing in the dressing room and the German mentor said he encourages players to have fun so that they can deal with the pressure.

“I didn’t see the video but I cannot stop players posting things on social media. I said to the players that we want fun because there is a lot of pressure when you play for Pirates,” the coach said.