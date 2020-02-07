2nd ODI abandoned in Durban

South Africa will head to Sunday’s third and final ODI at the Wanderers with an unassailable 1-0 lead after Friday’s second ODI at Kingsmead was permanently halted by the weather.

South Africa, who had lost the toss and were put into bat, reached 71/2 after 11.5 overs before rain had the final say.

Overnight rain that continued intermittently through the morning had the game reduced to 45 overs a side as it started at 2.45pm.

Quinton de Kock (11) batted without the fluency that marked his Cape Town 100 and was again bowled by Joe Root(1/4), this time attempting a cut shot to a delivery that crashed into his stumps.

South Africa were 32/1 after six overs when De Kock fell. Three balls later, South Africa were 38/1 with Reeza Hendricks (35*) and Temba Bavuma (21) at the crease.

Nineteen overs were then shaved off from each team’s allotment as play resumed at 6.15pm, but the dark clouds hung menacingly.

South Africa reached their 50 in 8.1 overs but on the stroke of the second and final rain break Bavuma was trapped in front by his growing nemesis Chris Jordan (1/0).

In the Cape Town ODI, Jordan had trapped Bavuma in front two short of his second limited overs 100.

The no result means South Africa can’t lose the series, but England will also have the chance of squaring the rubber at Sunday’s “PinkDay” fixture at the Wanderers.

The game has already been sold out and the only question is whether the weather will hold for the showpiece ODI game in South Africa.