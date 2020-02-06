Bok fan Roger Federer nearly missed World Cup final over haircut

Tennis superstar Roger Federer says he almost missed South Africa’s Rugby World Cup triumph because he was having a haircut.

Fortunately, he was just in time to watch the awards ceremony from the pavement on his way home.

The 38-year-old Swiss star, who has won a record 20 grand slam titles, was speaking upon his arrival at Cape Town International Airport ahead of a charity match in the city on Friday.

Federer won over many South Africans when he pledged his support to the Springboks during their World Cup campaign. He sent a video message to captain Siya Kolisi, which was widely shared around the world.