Chippa United cruise past TS Galaxy

A brilliant second half strike from Ruzaigh Gamildien and a brace from Augustine Kwem dashed TS Galaxy’s hopes of defending their Nedbank Cup title as they were beaten 3-0 by Chippa United at a rainy Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.



There was no dancing for Dan Malesela when his side’s journey in the competition was cut short by his former team...

