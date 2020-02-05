Boks to face Georgia in Bay Test battle

PREMIUM

Though disappointed they missed out on a Test against a top tier nation, Port Elizabeth will make sure they are a great host city when the Springboks face Georgia, EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan said.



Rademan is confident that a huge crowd will turn up at the 46,000 seater Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 18 to watch the world champions play a historic first home Test against the Georgians...

