Maxwell returns for Australia's limited overs tour of South Africa

Glenn Maxwell was recalled to the Australia one-day and Twenty20 squads for the tour of South Africa on Tuesday, returning to the international setup for the first time since taking a break to deal with mental health issues in October.

The explosive all-rounder was not picked for the January series in India but returns for the three one-dayers and three Twenty20s in South Africa on the back of 389 runs at 43.22 in the domestic Big Bash series.

"It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the Stars along with his results with the ball," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"Glenn was one of the first picked in the most recent T20 team at the start of the summer, prior to his break from the game."

There was no place for the leading run scorer in the Big Bash, however, with Marcus Stoinis's 612 runs at 55.63 and Player of the tournament honours not enough to end his six-month exile from international cricket.

Pace bowler Sean Abbott was included in the Twenty20 squad after being forced to withdraw from the party for the India series, which Australia lost 2-1, because of injury.

Batsman Marnus Labuschagne retains his place in the one-day squad after scoring 54 and 46 in his first two ODI innings on the tour of India, while off-spinner Nathan Lyon was left out.

Australia start the tour of South Africa on Feb. 21 with the first Twenty20 in Johannesburg before the one-day series starts in Paarl on Feb. 29 and concludes with further matches in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom in early March.

Opener Aaron Finch will continue to captain both limited overs sides with Steve Smith and David Warner among the senior players firmly entrenched in the side.

The seventh edition of the Twenty20 World Cup will be held in Australia from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15 with the hosts looking to win the only major global prize that has eluded them.

ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two one-day internationals against India this week due to a shoulder problem and replaced in the squad by Mark Chapman.

Williamson suffered an "inflamed AC joint in his left shoulder" while fielding in a Twenty20 match against India last week and will miss Wednesday's match in Hamilton and Saturday's clash in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

Black Caps physiotherapist Vijay Vallabh said Williamson's injury would be managed cautiously and the batsman might be fit for the third and final match of the series at Mount Maunganui.

"Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious, but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Vallabh said in a statement.

"He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday."

Tom Latham will stand in for Williamson as captain in the first two matches.

Lefthanded batsman Chapman scored 124 not out on debut against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai in 2015 but managed only nine runs in three matches against England last year in his last ODI outings.

"It's great to welcome Mark back into the one-day unit off the back of consecutive centuries for New Zealand A against a strong India A side," selector Gavin Larsen said.

"Mark's a versatile player who can cover multiple batting positions and his fielding is a real upshot to have in the squad."

New Zealand will also play tests against India in Hamilton and Christchurch at the end of February and start of March. The tourists won the just concluded Twenty20 series, with a 5-0 sweep.

- Reuters