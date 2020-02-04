Malesela to face former team Chippa
Coach Dan Malesela returns to the Bay, but this time around he will not be in the blue and white of Chippa United.
Malesela, who was axed by Chippa just three matches into the 2018-2019 season, will sit in the visitors’ dugout at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night when his side, TS Galaxy, play the Chilli Boys in the Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture (7.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.