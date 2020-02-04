Less than 22‚000 tickets are left for the highly anticipated Soweto derby between resurgent Orlando Pirates and their run-away log-leading township rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Kick off for the derby may still be some three weeks away‚ on February 29 at FNB Stadium‚ but with Pirates’ resurgence and Chiefs seemingly running away with the title‚ it is only a matter of time before the “sold out” signs go up with both teams enjoying good form and attendance numbers.

Hosts Pirates confirmed on their website on Tuesday that of the 79‚000 stand tickets put out on sale only 22‚000 are left for the 168th spectacle between the two SA giants.

Prices start at R70 for level five‚ R150 for level two and R100 for level one and are available at Computicket or Shoprite Checkers outlets.

It will be a battle of the German tacticians and the first time Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp comes up against Josef Zinnbauer since his Pirates counterpart and countryman was appointed in December.

Since Zinnbauer's appointment‚ the German has amassed an incredible 19 points out of a possible 21 and Pirates are yet to lose a match in seven outings.

Pirates have been scoring for fun since Zinnbauer's arrival in December and they have banged in 15 goals and conceded just five‚ but in Chiefs they will come up against the second best defence in the league.

But first the two teams have Nedbank Cup assignments to attend to as Chiefs aim for a record extending 14th title (Pirates have won eight) while Bucs will be bidding to clinch the cup they last won in 2014.

Chiefs will host GladAfrica Championship bottom club Royal Eagles at FNB Stadium in the last 32 round on Saturday while Pirates will welcome unpredictable Bidvest Wits in Soweto the following day at Orlando Stadium.

After the cup match Chiefs will switch their focus to the league where they will hope to increase their nine-point lead at the top with 11 matches remaining when Maritzburg United visit on Saturday February 15.

After the cup match against Wits‚ Pirates will be away at Black Leopards in a tough afternoon kickoff in Thohoyandou on Sunday 16.