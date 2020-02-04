EP batters must get over mental block
Eastern Province coach Piet Botha cannot fault the dedication of his charges, despite not being on the right side of the results in recent weeks.
EP did well to restrict the Central Gauteng Lions to 195 in 46.5 overs at St George’s Park on Sunday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.