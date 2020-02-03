Norman Mapeza says Chippa United ran out of luck against Orlando Pirates

Chippa United needed a little luck against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates on Saturday, coach Norman Mapeza said.

The Chilli Boys lost 2-1 to Bucs in front of 27,000 football lovers who packed the stadium to witness the much-anticipated Absa Premiership fixture, which was part of the Port Elizabeth club’s 10-year anniversary celebrations.

Pirates goalscoring machine Gabadinho Mhango stole the spotlight when he scored a brace to give the visitors full points.

“We lost the game in the first half with those goals in the first 15 minutes,” Mapeza said.

“It was not going to be easy for us to come back.

“Pirates kept pushing, but I knew that at some point they would start to get tired and it happened in the second half where we really pushed.

“The boys worked so hard and I think with a little luck we could have managed to get a point out of this match, but it did not happen.

So it’s still work in progress for us.”

Pirates took the lead just 12 minutes into the game through a penalty after striker Mhango was brought down inside the box.

After poor decision-making by the Chilli Boys defence, Mhango struck again in the 19th minute to extend his side’s lead.

Chippa’s poor defence was once again exposed when Vincent Pule sailed past the backline, but his strike missed.

Augustine Kwem pulled one back for his side in the 29th minute.

The Chilli Boys kept on pushing but failed to get the better of Pirates goalie Wayne Sandilands.

Thabo Rakhale also took a chance at goals before halftime, but missed out when his attempt went over the crossbar.

Comeback kid Gamildien Ruzaigh failed to take advantage of two opportunities to put Chippa back in the game in the second half,

“We did everything in training, we knew they were going to make those runs from inside going outside.

“We spoke about it but sometimes you never know with footballers,” Mapeza said.

“They worked so hard in the second half. I think they wanted to rectify the problems we had in the first half.

“The first half belonged to Pirates and the second half belonged to us, the difference only being the goals that were scored.

“Well done to the boys, we still have to work going forward. We know our situation is not easy but we have to keep on working.”

Chippa have not won a game in four matches now. The poor run has seen them drop to 12th position on the log.

Asked if he was under pressure, Mapeza replied: “There is always pressure in football. If you ask any coach he will never tell you that he goes home and sleeps peacefully.”

For Pirates, the win saw coach Josef Zinnbauer extend his unbeaten run to seven matches in the league.