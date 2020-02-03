Chippa prepare for Dan ‘Dance’ reunion

Coach Norman Mapeza says his troops will need to be up for a fight as Chippa United prepare for a reunion with Dan “Dance” Malesela and defending champions TS Galaxy in their Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).



The Chill Boys have not won in four consecutive league matches, and will be desperate for a victory against Galaxy to restore lost confidence. ..

