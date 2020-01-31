Warriors’ Cloete ready to fire after injury layoff

PREMIUM

Warriors opener Gihahn Cloete is relishing the opportunity to lead from the front as they open their Momentum One-Day Cup campaign against the Cape Cobras in Oudtshoorn on Sunday.



He said on Thursday he was confident the Port Elizabeth-based franchise had all the ingredients to be successful in the competition. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.