The Bucs stop here

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza is demanding a superhuman effort from his troops as they attempt to overthrow Soweto giants Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 6pm).



The Port Elizabeth-based side will be treating their Absa Premiership fixture against the Buccaneers as more than just another game as they celebrate a significant milestone in the club’s history. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.