When it launched in 1996‚ Sanzar’s (forerunner to Sanzaar) then chief executive Rian Oberholzer noted:

“We believe that this competition is the best rugby union competition in the world.”

Twenty-five editions later‚ does he believe they achieved that objective?

“I think we did. I suppose the proof of the pudding is the fact that the competition is still with us after so many editions.

“No-one gave us a chance. No-one thought a competition that would be played over such vast distances would be a success.

"It worked very well. I think it is also the first cross-border (continent) league that was played. Everyone that was involved in it can be proud.”

Although the cross-continental combat was one of the competition’s unique selling points‚ derby matches had strong appeal.

The only matches in 1996 to draw crowds in excess of 50,000 were recorded at Loftus Versfeld and Newlands‚ both matches involving Northern Transvaal.

What has helped make Super Rugby an enduring force is the recognition from Australia‚ New Zealand and South Africa that the competition is its incubator for Test rugby.

The sheer speed and intensity of an unrelenting competition played across the time zones‚ prepared the Wallabies‚ the All Blacks and the Springboks for combat across the world.