Mix of youth and experience for Sharks

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has a new canvas and he intends painting it in his own way with the team he named for tomorrow’s Super Rugby opener against the Bulls.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe, James Venter and Ox Nche will be making their Sharks Super Rugby debuts, while Le Roux Roets, Sanele Nohamba and Boeta Chamberlain are set to make their bows from the bench.

It is a statement of fresh and youthful intent from Everitt, but he will also be fielding an experienced back division led by Lukhanyo Am.

The Rugby World Cup winners in S’bu Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi will also start and Aphelele Fassi will be starting at fullback.

Andre Esterhuizen will continue his dominance of the No 12 jersey at the Sharks.

Curwin Bosch and Louis Schreuder will start at half-back and much will be expected from the two, considering their Super Rugby experience.

They will face a Bulls side that will be featuring Morne Steyn at 10, Josh Strauss at number eight and Juandre Kruger at lock.

That is a fair bit of experience the Bulls have, but whether they are up to the Super Rugby mark will be seen tomorrow.

The Bulls also have Lizo Gqoboka back, and Rugby World Cup-winning prop Trevor Nyakane will be start from the bench as his recovery from the ankle injury he sustained at the event in Japan looks to be completely shaken off.

Warrick Gelant will continue his quest to become the best No 15 in the country, while exciting wingers Cornal Hendricks and Rosko Specman will provide an interesting contest at wing.

Burger Odendaal, who captains the team and Johnny Kotze, are tasked with keeping Am and Esterhuizen at bay.

Abongile Nonkontwana, a Bulls product who needed to go to the Cheetahs to impress, will start at number seven and Wiehahn Herbst will pack in at tighthead prop.

Exciting young halfbacks Manie Libbok and Embrose Papier come off the bench and Ivan van Zyl will start alongside the veteran Steyn.

Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (C), 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward.

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Abongile Nokontwana, 6 Jeandre Rudolph, 5 Juandre Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Ryno Pieterse, 21 Wian Vosloo, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Manie Libbok. — TimesLIVE