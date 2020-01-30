Athletes prepare for Bay Ultra Marathon
Leading Port Elizabeth long distance runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi continues her build up towards the Two Oceans Marathon when she lines up for the Bay Ultra Marathon on Saturday.
Mfunzi, who runs under the Nedbank Running Club banner, will line up against some of the strongest women from in and around the Bay for the 50km race, which starts and ends at Pollok Beach. ..
