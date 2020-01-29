Why AmaZulu coach Vukusic doesn’t care how many goals Ntuli scores this season

AmaZulu coach Josef Vukusic doesn’t care how many goals his top striker Bonginkosi Ntuli scores this season as long as his strikes help the basement club escape relegation.

Ntuli has shouldered the responsibility of finding the back of the net for the club this season after scoring 10 of the 11 goals AmaZulu have scored in 20 Absa Premiership games in this campaign.

“I don’t care if he (Ntuli) scores the next 10 and no one scores,” was Vukusic’s response when asked whether he was worried about other players not contributing with goals.

“I don’t care because our game is like that (they have Ntuli as the main target).

“(Ntuli is the target) but we play over the wings, we play combinations and we have other players in the box trying to score, and they didn’t.

“I don’t care about who will score the goals. Of course we have other players who can score as well and they must contribute more."

AmaZulu lost their 11th game of the season in the 1-0 defeat against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The only other player to find the back of the net for AmaZulu this season was Butholesizwe Mncube who scored in a 3-2 away victory against Bloemfontein Celtic last month.

But the KwaZulu-Natal club began a winless run of five matches after that win and they’ve only earned one point.

“But this season Ntuli is scoring. Of course we brought now (Siphelele) Magubane and (Milos) Lacny and we have (Lehlohonolo) Majoro.

“What I know about Majoro is that normally he’s scoring but he hasn’t this season.

“So it’s about that, but yah, I don’t care if Ntuli scores 30 goals, it’s fine.”

For the sake of his job and the club’s safety from relegation, Vukusic will hope that Ntuli finds his scoring touch again when they host fellow strugglers Polokwane City at the Kings Park Stadium on Sunday.