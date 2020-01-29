Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch now looking forward to Super Rugby after he's given clarity

With the necessary clarity of knowing where he's playing and what's expected of him, Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch is looking forward to what could be a career-defining 2020.

Sidelined to full-time fullback duties last year by former coach Robert du Preez, who unashamedly favoured his namesake son at flyhalf in what was the clearest case of rugby nepotism, Bosch wants to be the general and feels he'll thrive with the responsibility.

He's been named as one of the leaders in the team and feels he's ready for what's going to be coming in his channel this season for the Sharks.

“It's nice to have that kind of clarity. Growing in confidence at 10 is exactly what I need and I also need game time there to get better. I'm looking forward to that,” Bosch said.

“I've always liked responsibility, which is why I perform better at 10 because I have more responsibility.

"As far as leadership in the team is concerned, I'm turning 23 this year, but I've been around the block and I'll be playing in my 50th match soon. I perform better with responsibility.”

Will Bosch be under pressure to perform and most importantly, sharpen up his defence? He feels he'll be up to the mark.

His defence came under intense scrutiny in the past few seasons, but Bosch is a natural match-winner and he knows it.

“Unnecessary pressure is not good but I'm the type of guy who wants those moments.

"When there's pressure on, something needs to happen, but those are the times when I want to be counted and that's my personality,” Bosch said.

“I put myself in pressure situations at training and those are the kind of moments that I live for.”

The Sharks open their Super Rugby account against the Bulls at King's Park on Friday.

There's every possibility that the Bulls could start with Bok veteran and Super Rugby winner Morne Steyn at flyhalf.

This is a contest Bosch is looking forward to, but also knowing full well how Steyn holds the keys to the Bulls being sublime or below par.

“I spent a bit of time with Morne at the Barbarians and he's quite a cool and funny guy.

"He'll bring a lot to them, and their tactical kicking is very good, so is his goalkicking, so our discipline and our game management will have to be spot on,” Bosch said.

“We're going to have to be very sharp this weekend to keep them out and pinned them in their own half.

"We have to keep our forwards moving forward. There's nothing worse for forwards to come out of a tough scrum and having to move backwards.”