'Expect more niggle from Cheetahs’

The niggle which boiled over in Port Elizabeth will continue when the Isuzu Southern Kings and Toyota Cheetahs resume hostilities on Saturday, Kings assistant coach Braam van Straaten has predicted.



All eyes will be on Bloemfontein for round two after the Cheetahs snatched a last-gasp 31-30 win in an ill-tempered Guinness PRO14 first-leg meeting between the sides in Port Elizabeth on Saturday...

