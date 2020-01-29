EP in for tough battle against Gauteng
Eastern Province coach Piet Botha is confident his side can make the best use of home conditions when they welcome Gauteng in the CSA Provincial 3-Day challenge starting on Thursday.
Botha is upbeat about his team’s performances of late as they look to overcome a strong Gauteng side at St George’s Park. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.