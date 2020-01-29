Chippa United celebrate 10 years in style

PREMIUM

Blood, sweat and a lot of sacrifices have kept Siviwe Mpengesi’s club Chippa United going for the past 10 years.



As part of their birthday celebrations, the Port Elizabeth-based Absa Premiership side have lined up a number of activities for their fans, and will use their league fixture against Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday to mark the landmark occasion...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.