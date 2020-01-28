Junior Proteas have found rhythm with bat, says Bird

A rising star at the crease, Jonathan Bird has shown glimpses of what he can produce and thinks the SA under-19s have begun to click with the bat ahead of their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarterfinal against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on Thursday, January 31.

The imposing figure of the left-handed batsman from Cape Town entered the tournament with a reputation at U19 level and is beginning to display his talents.

Bird and the Junior Proteas have recovered from a disappointing start to the tournament against Afghanistan and impressed in the subsequent group stage matches against Canada and the United Arab Emirates to finish second in Group D.

The 18-year-old believes the upturn in form, particularly with the bat, has given the side an impetus going into the next game.

“We’ve had an up and down tournament.

“We won two, lost one, but go into the quarterfinal very confident.

“We’ve put 300 on the board in our last two games, so we are looking to play on a flat wicket again and put 300 on the board once more,” he said.

The Western Province youngster has only managed a single half-century in the tournament so far but has played a crucial role in laying platforms that have propelled SA to totals of 349/8 and 299/8, respectively.

Bird contributed an exciting 54 off 49 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes) against Canada, followed by a solid 43 runs in a 63-run partnership with vice-captain Khanya Cotani versus the UAE.

Those steady foundations helped the likes of captain Bryce Parsons, Luke Beaufort and Tyrese Karelse score runs during the middle periods.

“I think I’m getting better in each game; I’m timing the ball a bit better,” Bird said.

“In the Canada game I found my timing, got a 50 and against the UAE, unfortunately I got out in the 40s, but I am feeling good, feeling confident.

“During the tournament we were struggling a bit with our middle-order but they have come right now and have been batting extremely well, getting a 150-run partnership in the UAE game.

“They are working the ball around well, batting over five an over.

“I know they are going to continue that form into the Bangladesh game,” the opening batsman said.

The SA U19s will face Bangladesh at the JB Marks Oval from 10am for a place in the semifinals.

The match will also be live on SuperSport 2.

Squad: Bryce Parsons (Central Gauteng, capt), Khanya Cotani (North West, vice-capt), Luke Beaufort (Eastern Province), Jonathan Bird (Western Province), Merrick Brett (Northerns), Achille Cloete (Boland), Gerald Coetzee (Free State), Tyrese Karelse (South Western Districts), Mondli Khumalo (KwaZulu-Natal), Jack Lees (Central Gauteng), Andrew Louw (Northern Cape), Levert Maje (Central Gauteng), Odirile Modimokoane (North West), Pheko Moletsane (Free State), Tiaan van Vuuren (Eastern Province). — Cricket SA