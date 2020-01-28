Bay weightlifter Pretorius closes in on Olympic qualification

PREMIUM

Former Port Elizabeth weightlifter Mona Pretorius is on track to again grace the international platform when she competes at the 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday.



Pretorius will be itching to make her mark at the Italian event as she continues towards her goal of Olympic qualification for Tokyo in July. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.