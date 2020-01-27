Sport

Nicky’s sights firmly set on Tokyo

PREMIUM
By Ziyanda Cuba - 27 January 2020

Perseverance, hard work and adversity have been instrumental in providing Walmer Township’s Nomnikelo “Nicky” Veto with an opportunity to gain possible selection to the SA hockey squad for the Olympics in Tokyo in July. 

Veto is part of a 22-player squad that has been selected for the Summer Series leading up to the Olympic Games...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Kobe Bryant
Branded by Tee is opening doors for businesses

Most Read

X