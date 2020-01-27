Nicky’s sights firmly set on Tokyo
Perseverance, hard work and adversity have been instrumental in providing Walmer Township’s Nomnikelo “Nicky” Veto with an opportunity to gain possible selection to the SA hockey squad for the Olympics in Tokyo in July.
Veto is part of a 22-player squad that has been selected for the Summer Series leading up to the Olympic Games...
