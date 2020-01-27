Bell leaves Bay for greener pastures

Walmer Township’s World Boxing Federation featherweight champion Nozipho Bell has secured a move to Gauteng in search of greener pastures and to take her boxing career to the next level.



The 31-year-old boxer will now be looked after by renowned female boxing manager Colleen MacAusland, who was crowned Manager of the Year at the 2019 Boxing South Africa awards...

