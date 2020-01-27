Bell leaves Bay for greener pastures
Walmer Township’s World Boxing Federation featherweight champion Nozipho Bell has secured a move to Gauteng in search of greener pastures and to take her boxing career to the next level.
The 31-year-old boxer will now be looked after by renowned female boxing manager Colleen MacAusland, who was crowned Manager of the Year at the 2019 Boxing South Africa awards...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.