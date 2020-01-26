Pitso Mosimane bemoaned a slow and sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance in their 2-2 away Caf Champions League draw at Angolan side Petro Atletico on Saturday.

Gaston Sirino gave The Brazilians the lead from the penalty spot in the first half‚ but they needed a late Motjeka Madisha header to steal a draw after some poor refereeing allowed Petro back into the contest.

Sundowns remain top of their Group C‚ but need a draw at home to nemesis Wydad Casablanca on Saturday to seal first place and potentially an easier tie in the quarterfinals.

"We tried to win‚ but I don't know if we really tried very hard to win‚” Mosimane said ruefully.

“It is the mentality‚ sometimes the players know they have already qualified [for the quarterfinals] and they don't give the right intensity to the match.

"The (prize) is to finish top of the group‚ right now we are top‚ but we are still not qualified as top until match-day six happens.

"We still have to play for the result in South Africa. I thought we wouldn't have to‚ but we will.”