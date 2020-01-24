Chippa United chase double win over SuperSport

PREMIUM

Chippa United will be out to make it a double win over SuperSport United when the two sides meet in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, on Friday (8pm).



In the first leg of the season it was the Chilli Boys who came out victorious, beating Matsatsantsa 1-0, a goal which was scored by New Brighton-born midfielder, Xolani Maholo, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

