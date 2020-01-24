Cheetahs out to run Kings ragged

PREMIUM

It will be fast and furious and the Toyota Cheetahs will up the tempo when they face the Isuzu Southern Kings in a Guinness PRO14 showdown on Saturday, Kings hooker Jacques du Toit has warned.



After crashing to defeat against Zebre in their last outing, the Cheetahs need a win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive (kickoff 3.30pm)...

