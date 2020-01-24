Cheetahs out to run Kings ragged
It will be fast and furious and the Toyota Cheetahs will up the tempo when they face the Isuzu Southern Kings in a Guinness PRO14 showdown on Saturday, Kings hooker Jacques du Toit has warned.
After crashing to defeat against Zebre in their last outing, the Cheetahs need a win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive (kickoff 3.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.