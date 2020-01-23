Natia leads Bay Ironman charge
Port Elizabeth pro triathlete Natia van Heerden will be itching to show what she is made of when she takes to the starting line of the Standard Bank Ironman 70.3 SA in East London on Sunday.
Van Heerden, who will be tackling her first Ironman race as a professional, said despite some pre-race nerves, she was excited to test her mettle against some of the best female pros...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.