Natia leads Bay Ironman charge

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth pro triathlete Natia van Heerden will be itching to show what she is made of when she takes to the starting line of the Standard Bank Ironman 70.3 SA in East London on Sunday.



Van Heerden, who will be tackling her first Ironman race as a professional, said despite some pre-race nerves, she was excited to test her mettle against some of the best female pros...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.