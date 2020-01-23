Coco crunch for Osaka as Djokovic bowls over wild card

Fifteen-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff set up an Australian Open blockbuster with defending champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday, as Novak Djokovic strode towards his eighth title in Melbourne.

American teenager Gauff, showing a tenacity which is becoming her trademark, clawed her way back from a set down to beat the experienced Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Gauff, who screamed and pumped her fists as she completed her victory, said her “will to win” had got her through the tough second-round match at a windswept Melbourne Park.

“My parents always told me you can always come back — no matter what the score is,” said Gauff, who beat seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in round one.

Gauff also beat Williams on her Grand Slam debut last year at Wimbledon, and in another quirk, she faced Osaka in the US Open third round, going down meekly in straight sets.

Japan’s Osaka, 22, beat China’s Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4 but briefly lost her cool mid-match, hurling and kicking her racket when she gave up a break in the second set.

“I was thinking that I really don’t want to play a third set this time,” said Osaka, who is defending a Grand Slam title for the second time.

Former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki, playing her final tournament before retiring, lived to fight again as she came from behind in both sets for a 7-5, 7-5 win over Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

And Australia’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty raced through 6-1, 6-4 against Polona Hercog, buoying hopes of a first home winner since 1978.

“It was very different end to end. I think the wind was a huge factor, particularly with the new ball,” she said.

Djokovic also weathered the breeze — which follows heavy rain on Monday, and smog from bushfires last week — to beat Japanese wild card Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in 95 minutes.

“They were tough conditions, pretty windy, and it was hard to know where the balls were going. My serve helped a lot to get me out of trouble,” said the Serb.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas was handed a slice of fortune when Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew injured from what looked like a testing match, giving the sixth seed a bye into the third round.

In other results, Petra Kvitova, last year’s runner-up, came through 7-5, 7-5 against Paula Badosa of Spain, and China’s Zhang Shuai ousted American Caty McNally 6-2, 6-4.

South African tennis ace Kevin Anderson was made to sweat on his way to the second round with a win over Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in Melbourne‚ Australia.

The big-serving 33-year-old Anderson battled past Ivashka 6-4‚ 2-6‚ 2-6‚ 6-4‚ 7-6(8) in three hours and 54 minutes to reach the second round on Tuesday.

He completed victory with an overhead‚ having gained the decisive mini-break in the final tie-break when he rushed to the net and Ivashka hit a backhand passing stroke wide. Former World No. 4 Anderson will next face American 29th seed Taylor Fritz on Thursday‚ who beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3‚ 6-3‚ 6-3.