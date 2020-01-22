Warriors chase Cobras as weather holds sway

The Warriors scored 104 for two wickets by the close of play on a rain-interrupted second day against the Cape Cobras at Buffalo Park in East London on Tuesday.

This left the hosts 229 runs behind the Cobras’ first innings total of 333 all out.

The elements held sway for most of the day in the four-day franchise match, with almost four hours lost to rain and bad light.

The Cobras resumed their first innings on 241 for eight, with skipper Lizaad Williams on 35 and number 10 batsman Nandre Burger on 18, and the two continued in confident vein through the early morning session.

Overnight, the pair had added 58 runs and began to attack the Warriors’ bowling with crisp, deft shots all around the wicket.

Williams went to his half-century off 99 balls (4x4, 1x6), and his highest score in first-class cricket (54).

Eventually, the partnership garnered 125 runs when Burger was out for an excellent 48 off 110 balls with nine boundaries, after being caught by Rudi Second off Basheer Walters.

Williams and the number 11 batsman Mthiwekhaya Nabe carried the score on to 333/9, but bad light intervened.

When play resumed 20 minutes later, Tian Koekemoer bowled the first ball after the break, which Nabe turned down to fine leg for Jade de Klerk to take a magnificent catch on the boundary.

Nabe made 13 and Williams finished on 83 not out, a valuable captain’s innings.

The best bowling figures belonged to Koekemoer, 3/64, and Walters, 3/72.

During the break between innings, the heavens opened and play only resumed at 3.15pm.

Warriors’ opening batsmen Matthew Breetzke and Eddie Moore batted confidently, with Moore scoring a neat 45 with seven fours and Breetzke making 40.

Three Warriors players — all-rounder Jon-Jon Smuts and fast bowlers Sisanda Magala and Lutho Sipamla — have been called up to the Proteas One-Day International squad for the series against England.