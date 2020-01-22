Bay hosts opening round of women’s 10km challenge

Nedbank road runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi confirmed she will be in the field for the 29th running of the SPAR Women’s Challenge 10km run on March 21.



Mfunzi is excited at the prospect of a star-studded field for the first in a six-leg national Grand Prix series where runners earn points. ..

