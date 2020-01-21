Late fight too little for Proteas

South Africa’s tail displayed some fight on the final morning, but the hosts still ended up crashing to an embarrassing innings and 53 runs defeat at the hands of England in the third Test at St George’s Park on Monday..

The visitors needed most of the morning session to take the final four wickets they needed to dismiss SA for 237 and go 2-1 up in the series with the final Test in Johannesburg starting on Friday.

Keshav Maharaj slapped an entertaining 71, that included 10 fours and three sixes in a brave 99-run partnership with Dane Paterson (39 not out) for the last wicket.

Maharaj also took England captain Joe Root, who finished with four wickets, for an incredible 28 in one over to equal the most runs ever conceded in six balls of Test cricket.

The writing was on the wall overnight, with the Proteas resuming on 102 for six, still 188 behind England’s first innings total of 499.

The expected rain did not arrive and instead the sun poked it’s head out from behind the clouds for the first time in days.

Not that that would have lifted the gloom in the SA camp as they slipped to a second consecutive defeat against the tourists.

There was immediate success for England when play resumed.

Vernon Philander was dismissed by Stuart Broad in the first over of the day, looping the ball to Ollie Pope at short mid-wicket, who completed his sixth catch of the match.

Philander did not add to his overnight score of 13.

Mark Wood then came on at the Park Drive End and picked up his third wicket in the form of Kagiso Rabada, who presented a leading edge to Broad at mid-on.

Rabada made 16, which included two fours and a six.

After his three-hour vigil in the first innings, Anrich Nortje could only last 19 balls this time around in scoring five before he was bowled, becoming Dom Bess’s sixth victim of the match.

And the final nail was driven into SA’s coffin when Maharaj was eventually run out by Sam Curran 10 minutes before lunch.