Cobras regain poise after stuttering start

Bad light brought a premature end to the opening day’s play of the four-day franchise match between the Warriors and the Cape Cobras at Buffalo Park, in East London, on Monday.

A total of 17 overs were lost. At stumps the visitors were on 241 for eight after the Warriors had won the toss and asked the Cobras to bat.

The decision brought immediate results when opener Matthew Kleinveldt was dismissed for a duck at 11 for one.

He was caught at mid-off by Tian Koekemoer off fast bowler Andrew Birch, who produced a good head of steam, continuously beating the batsmen.

Janneman Malan, the other opener, and number three David Bedingham added a solid 44, before Malan was sent packing, caught behind by Rudi Second off Basheer Walters for a patient 26.

Bedingham was dismissed soon after for a neat 41, also caught behind by Second off Birch.

All-rounder Jason Smith lost his wicket in the worst manner possible.

A handsome straight drive by Kyle Verreynne went along the carpet to bowler Lutho Sipamla, who managed to break the wicket with Smith out of his ground.

At 99 for four, the Cobras were in a spot of bother.

But Verreynne stood firm and rattled up 34 in quick time before he snicked Koekemoer to slip, where Sinethemba Qeshile grasped an excellent catch.

Verreynne played some attractive shots all round the wicket and his dismissal came as a surprise because he looked in complete control.

Aviwe Mgijima and Test player George Linde kept the scoreboard moving but some excellent bowling by Koekemoer and Walters saw them dismissed to catches by Second.

After tea, Thando Ntini, son of the legendary Border and Warriors fast bowler Makhaya Ntini, also fell to Second, this time off Sipamla, for 6.

Second kept immaculately all day, pouching five catches.

At stumps Cobras skipper Lizaad Williams was on 35 not out, with Nandre Burger the other man in, on 18.

The Warriors will be keen to grab the last two wickets early today and occupy the crease for as long as possible to post a big first-innings lead.