Unstoppable Liverpool power past Manchester United

Liverpool stretched their commanding lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points and advantage over Manchester United to 30 as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned a 2-0 win over their historic rivals at Anfield yesterday.

A 13th straight league win since the sides last met at Old Trafford in October continues Liverpool’s relentless run towards a first league title in 30 years, while United remain five points off the top four in fifth.

Liverpool also have a game in hand to come on closest challengers Manchester City and could have been more comfortable winners after seeing two first-half goals ruled out and a host of clear chances wasted.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s game plan was undone by a simple set-piece as Van Dijk powered home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner.

Jurgen Klopp’s men did have the ball in the net twice more before the break, but VAR and the offside flag came to United's rescue.

First, Robert Firmino’s strike was ruled out as Van Dijk was penalised for an aerial challenge with David de Gea.

Georginio Wijnaldum then slotted past the Spaniard after a through ball from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but the Dutchman had strayed offside.

De Gea saved with his feet from Sadio Mane’s driven effort just before the break.

At the start of the second half Salah skewed wide before Jordan Henderson smashed a shot off the post.

Liverpool’s failure to put the game to bed could have cost them when Martial blazed over United’s best chance of the game after a well-worked one-two with Pereira just before the hour.

Also yesterday, Burnley boosted their bid for Premier League survival as Ashley Westwood’s late goal clinched a 2-1 win over Leicester.

Sean Dyche’s side trailed to a first-half goal from Harvey Barnes.

Chris Wood equalised after halftime before Burnley keeper Nick Pope saved a penalty from Jamie Vardy.

Westwood fired home 11 minutes from time to end their run of four successive league defeats and move five points clear of the bottom three.

It was the perfect way to mark Dyche’s 300th game with Burnley. — AFP