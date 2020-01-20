Sure-footed Southern Kings beat Stormers in Knysna
Heavy rain proved favourable for the Isuzu Southern Kings when they beat the Stormers 13-3 in a warm-up rugby friendly, Kings stand-in head coach Vuyo Zangqa said.
The Kings led 7-3 at halftime in slippery conditions which made handling difficult for both teams at a rain-drenched Loerie Park in Knysna on Friday night...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.