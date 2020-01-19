Five women to watch at the Australian Open tennis

Serena Williams can make history at the Australian Open as she pursues a 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would equal Margaret Court's all-time record.

But there are numerous threats to the American, especially from the new generation headed by Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka.

AFP Sport picks out five women to watch when the action starts in Melbourne on Monday.

- Serena Williams -

Will this be the moment when the American great finally makes it a 24th Grand Slam title?

The 38-year-old Williams, now a mother, has been stuck on 23 Major triumphs since winning the Australian Open in 2017 when she beat her sister Venus.

Incredibly, Williams has lost her last four Slam finals, and each time failed to even win a set. Nevertheless, she is still a formidable presence and the woman to beat in Melbourne.

Now in her fourth decade on the WTA Tour, Williams started the season well when she won in Auckland -- her 73rd tour victory and first since the 2017 Australian Open.

- Naomi Osaka -

The 22-year-old hit the highs and the lows in 2019.