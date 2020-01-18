Boucher wants rethink on ICC sanctioning

Mark Boucher appealed to the International Cricket Council to find some middle ground when it comes to sanctioning the celebration of wickets as he fears the emotion may be taken out of the game.

The Proteas head coach was referring to match referee Andy Pycroft slapping Kagiso Rabada with a one-match ban following the fast bowler’s celebration when he dismissed Joe Root during day one of the third Test at St George’s on Thursday.

Rabada admitted guilt and was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point. That took his accumulation to four points over the past 24 months which in turn triggered the one-match ban.

Rabada will now miss the final Test of the series at the Wanderers in Johannesburg starting January 24.

"I am concerned, to be honest," said Boucher said after play on Friday.

"You don't want to take all the aggression out of the game of cricket. You've got two countries playing hard cricket against each other. In a heated situation, guys are trying really hard."

"Sometimes the emotions overflow. From that side, maybe I am a little bit disappointed in the rules and regulations but if you know the rules and regulations, you have got to stick to them.

“Kagiso knows what he can and cannot do and he maybe just pushed a little bit too far”

South Africa will now have to find a suitable replacement for Rabada for the Wanderers and Boucher admitted that his loss was a massive blow to the team.

“Kagiso bowls at his best when he is nice and aggressive. It’s trying to find a balance of keeping him nice and aggressive and not boxing him in.

“But just understanding the laws of the game and trying to stay on the good side of it, rather than the flip side.”

The former Proteas wicketkeeper added team management would have to work with Rabada in order to try and help him react within ICC regulations.

"Rabada is a team man as well, so he will feel very disappointed. It is going to be tough but it is something we are going to have to address and get a very good balance."

South Africa were 60 for the loss of two overnight on Friday after England declared their first innings on 499 for nine after tea on day two.

Dean Elgar (32) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (0) will resume for South Africa at 10am on Saturday.

The Proteas will need to bat for the better part of the next two days if they are to avoid defeat in this match.

The series is level at 1-1.