Warriors under the cosh at Buffalo Park

The Knights tightened the screws on the Warriors at Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday, reducing the hosts to 99 for three in their second innings at the close of play.

The visitors have a commanding lead of 122 runs with the final three sessions to be played today.

The men out are Eddie Moore for 25, who was adjudged leg before wicket to leg-spinner Shaun von Berg, first-innings hero Yaseen Vallie, dismissed by off-spinner Tshepo Ntuli for four, and Rudi Second, caught on 22 off the bowling of Corne Dry.

Still at the crease was opener Matthew Breetzke on 47.

He will be joined today by Sinethemba Qeshile.

The Warriors scored 141 in their first innings on Tuesday, with Vallie contributing 91, while the Knights were dismissed for 362 between lunch and tea yesterday, a handy lead of 221 runs.

The Knights started the day at 149 for three and Warriors fast bowler Andrew Birch struck in the first over when he had overnight batsman Raynard van Tonder leg before for 80.

New batsman Andries Gous joined Pite von Biljon and the two added an enterprising 132 for the fifth wicket, tearing the heart out of the Warriors’ attack.

Gous’s half-century, his 20th in first-class cricket, arrived shortly before that of Von Biljon, who registered his 33rd fifty.

Left-arm spinner Jade de Klerk struggled with his rhythm, conceding 14 no-balls and capturing just one expensive wicket.

Von Biljon was eventually out for 59 (4x4) and Gous for 73 (11x4, 1x6) and the Warriors were able to dismiss the visitors for 362 in 112 overs, with Birch, 3/41, and Lutho Sipamla, 4/76, the pick of the bowlers.

This gave the Knights a valuable lead.

Left-hander Moore and Breetzke started off quickly, gathering about five runs an over before Moore lost his wicket.

The Warriors need to wipe out the deficit and continue batting to save the match. — Daily Dispatch