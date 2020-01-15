Sport

Voting system under scrutiny as Chiefs star Zuma wins goal of month award

By Marc Strydom - 15 January 2020
Dumisani Zuma accepts his Goal of the Month trophy.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/Twitter

The Absa Premiership’s public voting system for their Goal of the Month award has hit controversy again‚ as Kaizer Chiefs winger Dumisani Zuma picked up the prize for November on Tuesday.

Zuma won for his run through the middle and low finish in Chiefs’ 2-0 win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in midweek on Wednesday‚ November 6‚ the first of a brace for the player on the night.

However‚ once again the voting system appears to have seen a player from the country’s most popular club favoured‚ and there has been a reaction to that on social media.

Orlando Pirates‚ in particular‚ might feel aggrieved.

Their 3-2 defeat to Chiefs at FNB Stadium three days after Amakhosi beat Chippa (November 9) was a bitter enough pill to swallow.

The goals they scored in that game – a remarkable free-kick by Vincent Pule from three metres from the goal-line‚ outside Chiefs’ box on the right‚ and another driven in from the edge of the box by Gabadinho Mhango – were also nominated‚ but did not win the vote.

