Voting system under scrutiny as Chiefs star Zuma wins goal of month award
The Absa Premiership’s public voting system for their Goal of the Month award has hit controversy again‚ as Kaizer Chiefs winger Dumisani Zuma picked up the prize for November on Tuesday.
Zuma won for his run through the middle and low finish in Chiefs’ 2-0 win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in midweek on Wednesday‚ November 6‚ the first of a brace for the player on the night.
VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) December 6, 2019
Click on the link below to VOTE for your #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month (November 2019):https://t.co/rhsskvnKJw
Voting lines close on Wednesday, 11 December 2019
One Vote- Per Person- Per Day pic.twitter.com/LqSJeVV93G
However‚ once again the voting system appears to have seen a player from the country’s most popular club favoured‚ and there has been a reaction to that on social media.
Orlando Pirates‚ in particular‚ might feel aggrieved.
Congratulations to @KaizerChiefs forward, Dumsani Zuma.— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 14, 2020
The #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month winner (November 2019) as voted by YOU on https://t.co/Ozna7MxTmw pic.twitter.com/dhzOj7iasK
Their 3-2 defeat to Chiefs at FNB Stadium three days after Amakhosi beat Chippa (November 9) was a bitter enough pill to swallow.
The goals they scored in that game – a remarkable free-kick by Vincent Pule from three metres from the goal-line‚ outside Chiefs’ box on the right‚ and another driven in from the edge of the box by Gabadinho Mhango – were also nominated‚ but did not win the vote.