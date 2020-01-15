The Absa Premiership’s public voting system for their Goal of the Month award has hit controversy again‚ as Kaizer Chiefs winger Dumisani Zuma picked up the prize for November on Tuesday.

Zuma won for his run through the middle and low finish in Chiefs’ 2-0 win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in midweek on Wednesday‚ November 6‚ the first of a brace for the player on the night.