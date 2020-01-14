Spin may be key at St George’s

As SA and England consider their playing personnel for the third Test starting at St George’s Park on Thursday they could bounce a few ideas off Adrian Carter.

In his 17th season as head groundsman of the country’s oldest Test venue, Carter is the ideal man to provide insight as to how his surface is likely to play and also as to what kind of bowling attack he would employ.

After England won the second Test in Cape Town last week, the sides are locked at 1-1 in the four-match series. A victory for either side in PE could be crucial to clinching the series.

And, as he prepares for his 45th international match, Carter has intimate knowledge of what is required to win matches at St George’s Park.

There has been talk that Dane Paterson may be an option as a fifth seamer for the Proteas with there being a fair amount of grass on the surface.

Seamers, such as Kagiso Rabada, have also enjoyed success in PE in recent years.

But if it were up to Carter, Keshav Maharaj would be an automatic choice.

“In my opinion, even if we playing at the Waca [in Perth, Australia], I would play a spinner,” Carter said.

“I have not played first-class cricket, far from it.

“But I have watched a fair amount and a spinner definitely has a place in every side.

“What I have found here is that a spinner tends to get purchase off the grass so I would always have one in the mix.”