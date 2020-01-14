Spin may be key at St George’s
Head groundsman Carter says he would not play against England without spinner
As SA and England consider their playing personnel for the third Test starting at St George’s Park on Thursday they could bounce a few ideas off Adrian Carter.
In his 17th season as head groundsman of the country’s oldest Test venue, Carter is the ideal man to provide insight as to how his surface is likely to play and also as to what kind of bowling attack he would employ.
After England won the second Test in Cape Town last week, the sides are locked at 1-1 in the four-match series. A victory for either side in PE could be crucial to clinching the series.
And, as he prepares for his 45th international match, Carter has intimate knowledge of what is required to win matches at St George’s Park.
There has been talk that Dane Paterson may be an option as a fifth seamer for the Proteas with there being a fair amount of grass on the surface.
Seamers, such as Kagiso Rabada, have also enjoyed success in PE in recent years.
But if it were up to Carter, Keshav Maharaj would be an automatic choice.
“In my opinion, even if we playing at the Waca [in Perth, Australia], I would play a spinner,” Carter said.
“I have not played first-class cricket, far from it.
“But I have watched a fair amount and a spinner definitely has a place in every side.
“What I have found here is that a spinner tends to get purchase off the grass so I would always have one in the mix.”
On Monday, the surface had a good covering of grass and Carter says is unlikely to change in the next few days.
It’s a proven recipe that he has employed to ensure more carry in his pitches in recent years.
“It’s been conscious effort to leave some extra grass on the surface.
“We could even see the results in the recent Mzansi Super League — our pitches were excellent,” Carter said.
“In the past we would brush and cut and take everything off.
“But the ball just seems to come on a bit more with the extras grass.
“The square has improved a hell of a lot over the past few seasons.”
Carter has a go-to pitch when it comes to selecting from his table for international matches.
“There are nine pitches out there and it’s like having nine wives, they each behave differently,” he laughed.
“Number five is the most reliable one. I can virtually say how it’s going play.
“But there’s so much that goes into it, the wind, the humidity, the moisture content, is it sunny, is it overcast, do you have rain or don’t you have rain?
“I know that number five is one of the trusted pitches.
“Having said that, if we have gentle easterly wind and it’s overcast, the ball will swing through the air and nip off the surface.”
On the other hand, he says, if it’s a sunny day with a westerly wind, the pitch is likely to go flat.
“I’ve had a look at the forecast and they are showing a very strong westerly wind on Friday and then rain on Saturday and Sunday.
“So, now it gets a bit tricky, do we cut or don’t we cut.
“Fortunately we still have a few days to go so the forecast can change.
“There is so much out of our hands but we only provide a stage and the players are the actors.”
SA had their first training session on Monday and will train again on Tuesday from 11am while England will have a day off.